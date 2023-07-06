‘Green’ Farewell for the Dead: Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat to Soon Have Eco-friendly Cremation Chambers

Manikarnika Ghat, one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi, will soon have a “greenatorium” that uses an eco-friendly method of combining wood and electricity inside a chamber to cremate bodies. Other than this, the shamshan bhoomi will also get a modern facelift while similar arrangements are also being made at Harishchandra Ghat, another cremation ground in the holy city.

The changes at Manikarnika Ghat, which witnesses around 150 cremations a day, are part of a series of development works for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. He will also be addressing a public meeting in Kashi’s Wazidpur and inaugurate or lay the foundation for development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Plans for Manikarnika Ghat, the world’s largest cremation ground

The Uttar Pradesh government said it has hired an agency, Planner India, to give a makeover to the cremation grounds in Kashi, especially Manikarnika Ghat. According to a blueprint, the first change will be the installation of a ‘greenatorium’.

What is a ‘greenatorium’?

According to officials, a ‘greenatorium’ uses the latest and most advanced technologies for cremating bodies. In an electric crematorium, a body is burnt with the help of electric heaters but a ‘greenatorium’ combines the traditional and the modern method for cremation.

An official said it uses wood and electric cremation, in which the body is placed on a wooden pyre inside a chamber that does not allow harmful gasses and heat to escape into the atmosphere. The body is cremated with the help of an electric heater but residual gasses are released in the form of vapour, the official added.

Other than setting up greenatoriums at Manikarnika Ghat, the agency will also ensure the construction of a wood plaza, construction of a shelter for visitors, establishment of more cremation bases on the banks of the Ganga as well as proper parking and changing facilities.

Beautification plans for surrounding heritage buildings

A spokesperson on Saturday said the state government “is engaged in mission mode to make the crematorium at Manikarnika Ghat, one of the iconic places of the country, modern and accessible”. “The redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat will be done from CSR funds,” the spokesperson said.

The Manikarnika Kund adjacent to the ghat and the Ratneshwar Mahadev temple will also be beautified under the plan. “People from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, including Purvanchal, come to Manikarnika to perform the last rites of their relatives. In view of this, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has planned to redevelop Manikarnika Ghat and heritage buildings and temples surrounding it. The building from Manikarnika Ghat to Tarakeshwar temple will be developed in Nagara style. Three storeys will be constructed till Tarakeshwar Mahadev temple and from there to Dattatreya Paduka (300 to 400 m),” the spokesperson said.

An official with the company planning and designing the redevelopment and restoration of Manikarnika Ghat said the redevelopment project is estimated to cost Rs 17.56 crore.

Harishchandra Ghat and another cremation groun in Varanasi will get similar makeovers. Other than the beautification and restoration of cremation grounds, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the much-awaited Gorakhpur-bound Vande Bharat Express train.

Massive infra push during PM Modi’s two-day visit

The prime minister will also inaugurate other initiatives in Varanasi, including the construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads; an international girls’ hostel building at Banaras Hindu University campus; and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET)-Vocational Training Centre at Karsara village.

He will also lay the foundation for 192 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. With a budget exceeding Rs 550 crore, this will ensure access to pure drinking water for seven lakh people residing in 192 villages.

During the programme, PM Modi will distribute loans of PMSVANidhi and keys to PMAY rural houses, as well as Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries in the state. This distribution will mark the commencement of the ‘griha pravesh’ of five lakh PMAY beneficiaries, distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries, and the distribution of 2.88 crore Ayushman cards.