GTA-Style Fight Caught On Camera: Sticks, Punches And Deadly Chase

Most of us have experienced the thrill of playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) at least once in our lives, where we sometimes indulge in chaotic situations and harm pedestrians for no particular reason. A similar incident, resembling a GTA scene, is making rounds on the internet, which shows a brutal altercation between three women in an undisclosed location in India. The exact cause of their brawl remains unclear, but the footage captures two women mercilessly assaulting the third one with sticks.

Despite the woman pleading and attempting to escape, the two attackers continue their assault. “GTA Vice City kinda kalesh between Ladies on Road,” read the tweet accompanying the video. Since the video was shared, it has garnered more than 96,000 views and numerous amusing comments from social media users.

GTA vice city kinda kalesh b/w Ladies on Road pic.twitter.com/5dlk4at1Wx— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 28, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a user commented that Indian women have now become as strong as men.

Ab Bhartiya nari purush logo ke barabar aa chuki hai— Shankar Raika (@ShankarRaika51) August 28, 2023

Another humorously mentioned that the woman ran far but still, she couldn’t beat her.

BC pura marathon daud liye pr kutai nahi hui 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pcasH0CaxI— The Winter Guy❄️ (@The_WinterGuy) August 28, 2023

Another jokingly claimed the woman in the yellow dress does cardio and strength training in one session.

Yellow lady does cardio and strength training in one session— AD (@ankrity) August 29, 2023

One user compared the scenario with characters from GTA Vice City, recalling how the girls would run away on roller skates after getting punched by Tommy.

reminds me of the bikini ladies on roller skates in vice city, rolling away after getting a punch from Tommy— TheUncleNextDoor (@KainKorporal) August 29, 2023

Actual scene pic.twitter.com/jCbx4lff4c— The Red Doctor (@Man__utd__India) August 29, 2023

A similar incident took place in the UK earlier, where a young girl was seen getting attacked by two other girls. The incident was captured on video and was later shared on Twitter by the victim’s stepbrother. He mentioned that he found the video on the social media account of the attackers. The two girls initially claimed the girl was their friend, but unexpectedly they launched an attack on her without any reason.

During the incident, the two girls kicked, spat and even punched the third girl. The person recording the unsettling footage could be heard laughing, while two other young boys stood silently and observed the situation without doing anything. “This happened to my younger step-sister this weekend, wouldn’t say boo to a ghost yet pissed up girls in the park jumped her?” the caption read.

This happened to my younger step sister this weekend… wouldnt say boo to a ghost yet pissed up girls in the park jumped her???? Everyone share this please pic.twitter.com/ZGZZoxKVPm — deano (@Deanceejay13) June 26, 2023

The victim’s brother told Daily Mail, “When the victim was alone in a park where she arranged to see her friends. Shortly afterwards, she was blindsided and brutally attacked by two local girls. These girls set about their attack by stomping and kicking the victim multiple times whilst laughing, spitting and shouting abuse.”

According to the news portal, the girl’s mother and several other bystanders stepped in to intervene and put an end to the fight.