CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Holi 2023Women's DayBengaluru NewsMumbai RainUmesh Pal Murder
Home » India » Guards Beat Dog to death, Fling Body Away in Greater Noida Society, FIR Filed
1-MIN READ

Guards Beat Dog to death, Fling Body Away in Greater Noida Society, FIR Filed

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

IANS

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 11:03 IST

Greater Noida, India

The dog was allegedly killed at the behest of an office-bearer of the welfare association. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

The dog was allegedly killed at the behest of an office-bearer of the welfare association. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

The police said the FIR under Sections 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was lodged at Beta 2 police station.

A dog was beaten to death in a Greater Noida society allegedly by three to four guards and an FIR has been filed against them and a member of the welfare association, the police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, a woman resident filed a complaint on March 6 that a stray dog, which she and some others used to feed, had been killed on March 4 by the guards and its corpse was flung away, all at the behest of an office-bearer of the welfare association.

The police said the FIR under Sections 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was lodged at Beta 2 police station. A probe is on to identify the accused.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. dog killed
  2. Greater Noida
  3. Noida Police
first published:March 09, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 11:03 IST
Read More