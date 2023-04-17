Guddu Muslim, One of Few Surviving Attackers of Umesh Pal, Last Spotted in Karnataka

Guddu Muslim, one of the only surviving attackers of Umesh Pal, was reportedly last located by the police in Karnataka, according to India Today.

Of the 13 attackers who allegedly killed Pal on February 24, he continues to be on the run and is on Uttar Pradesh Police’s radar for quite some time now.

In less than two months since Pal was gunned down, as many as six people related to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, including himself, have been killed. Along with Umesh Pal, two of his guards were also murdered in Prayagraj.

Ten people were named in the FIR registered at the Dhoomanganj police station on February 25, a day after Umesh Pal was killed. Ahmed’s son Asad was also named as a shooter, along with six others.

Apart from Ahmed and Ashraf, four others named in the FIR — Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman and Ghulam — have also been killed.

The three remaining shooters — Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan — are absconding. Parveen is also on the run.

What is Guddu Muslim’s involvement in the case?

Guddu Muslim — a thick moustached man sporting a white shirt, a pair of jeans and sports shoes seen allegedly taking out crude bombs from a black bag and hurling at the trio.

The alleged CCTV footage of the killing shows Guddu Muslim and others attacking Pal, raising a question mark on UP’s law and order situation.

It has also put many, who have seen his transformation from a college-going Guddu to ‘Guddu Bambaaz’ and ‘Guddu Muslim’, a moniker he earned owing to his expertise in crude bomb-making, into ‘flashback mode’

UP Police on the hunt

To search for Guddu and others still absconding, UP police claimed to have scanned around 10,000 phone calls. On condition of anonymity, a senior police officer said that police is on the lookout.

Also, the reward amount on Guddu Muslim, Arman, and Sabir have been increased to Rs 5 lakh each. This is perhaps the first time in a decade that such a huge reward has been announced for absconders.

