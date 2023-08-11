CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Gujarat: 10 Killed as Mini-truck Rams into Stationary Vehicle in Ahmedabad District
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: 10 Killed as Mini-truck Rams into Stationary Vehicle in Ahmedabad District

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 15:22 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Ten people including three children were killed. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The incident took place near Bagodara village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway when a group of people were returning from Chotila in Surendranagar district

At least 10 persons, including three children, were killed, while four others were injured when a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Bagodara village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway when a group of people was returning to Ahmedabad from Chotila in neighbouring Surendranagar district, they said.

“Five women, three children and two men were killed in the accident that took place in the morning,” Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
