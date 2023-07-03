Gujarat: 132 Pakistani Hindu Migrants Become Licensed Doctors; CM Patel Lauds Their Efforts

In a one-of-a-kind event, 132 Pakistani Hindu doctors, who migrated to India were successfully registered as full time medical practitioners in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday.

The event was organized by Hindu doctors who wanted to express their gratitude towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the RSS for their support.

All the doctors successfully passed their National Medical Commission (NMC) exams.

The “Pakistan Migrant Hindu Doctors’ Registration Abhar Samaroh" event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabole.

Speaking at the event, Gujarat CM said, “Guru is one who guides from darkness to light. On this Guru Purnima Day, we acknowledge that doctors, like gurus, heal patients’ pain and lead them from darkness to light."

He also praised the doctors, saying, “you all have come here from Pakistan and are associated with a noble profession that serves the people."

“The event celebrated not only the spirit of Guru Purnima but also served as a poignant reminder of the contributions made by these dedicated doctors, who are now an integral part of India’s healthcare system, bringing hope and healing to countless lives” Patel added.

According to official data, a total of 132 Pakistan migrant Hindu doctors have successfully passed the National Medical Commission (NMC) exams and have now registered themselves with the concerned authorities to practice medicine in India.