Gujarat: 2 Groups Create Riot-like Situation Over Woman's Undergarments Theft; 10 Injured, 20 Held

In Gujarat’s Dhandhuka, a case of stolen undergarments sparked riots between two groups from the same caste. The incident was reported from Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuka village on June 27.

According to TOI, an argument unfolded between the two parties when a woman, 30, alleged that her 31-year-old neighbour has been stealing her underwear for 8 months.

The woman accused her undergarments was being stolen repeatedly after she kept them on the clothesline to dry. This went on for 8 months, the police said.

Frustrated by the constant disappearance of her undergarments, the woman decided to investigate the issue by carrying out a sting operation.

For this purpose, she kept her phone’s camera on the terrace to track the movement and catch the thief red-handedly. The recorded footage then revealed that the thefts were being carried out by her neighbour.

“The following day, she covertly kept a watch over the man and witnessed him snatching her undergarments. She tailed him only to discover a stash of pilfered intimates," TOI quoted a police official as saying.

A heated argument broke out between both parties as the woman confronted the alleged thief and the enraged man also reportedly molested and assaulted the woman.

The woman’s cries for help prompted her family to come out with sticks to the spot and the relatives of both parties began attacking each other.

Soon, a rioting situation broke out and over 10 got injured in the skirmish, TOI reported.

Inspector PN Zinzuwadia of Dhandhuka police said at least ten people were injured in the fracas and 20 people have arrested from both sides.