Gujarat: 45 Pakistani Hindus Detained in Banaskantha for Overstaying After Visa Expiry
Gujarat: 45 Pakistani Hindus Detained in Banaskantha for Overstaying After Visa Expiry

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 23:48 IST

Banas Kantha, India

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

They were detained from Akoli village and the process to send them back to Pakistan was underway, local intelligence bureau police inspector Santosh Dhobi said

Forty-five Pakistani nationals from the Hindu community were detained in Gujarat’s Banaskantha for overstaying after their visas expired and their applications for long-term visas (LTV) were rejected, a police official said on Sunday.

They were detained from Akoli village here and the process to send them back to Pakistan was underway, local intelligence bureau police inspector Santosh Dhobi said.

“These Pakistani nationals were in India to visit Haridwar in Uttarakhand and came to Banaskantha to meet their relatives. They were in India for the last two months on a valid Visa. They were overstaying as their visas expired and their LTVs were not approved," Dhobi said.

They were in Banaskantha for the last four to five days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
