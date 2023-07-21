Gujarat: Asiatic Lion Crushed to Death, Another Injured in Goods Train Collision in Amreli District

A devastating incident unfolded in Rajula taluka, Amreli district of Gujarat, where a goods train collided with a pride of Asiatic lions early on Friday morning. The accident resulted in the death of one lion, while another lion sustained severe injuries. Fortunately, two lionesses managed to escape unharmed and crossed the railway track before the train hit them.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred as four lions, including two sub-adult lions aged between three to four years and two adult lionesses, were crossing the railway track. The moving goods train struck them, instantly claiming the life of one lion and inflicting serious injuries upon another. The injured lion received immediate medical attention at a nearby rescue center and was later transferred to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for further treatment.

Aradhana Sahu, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Circle), Junagadh, said, “The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday when the four lions were crossing the railway track and were hit by the train. Regrettably, one lion lost its life, and another suffered severe injuries."

The incident follows a similar case in September 2022 when a lion cub lost its life after being struck by a passenger train on the same railway track in Amreli district.

Furthermore, in 2022, the Gujarat government revealed in the state Legislative Assembly that 283 lions, lionesses, and lion cubs died within two years until December 2021. Tragically, 29 of these deaths were attributed to unnatural causes.

Notably, as per the 2022 population estimations, there were a total of 674 Asiatic lions residing in and around Gir Wildlife Sanctuary