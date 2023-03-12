CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gujarat: Bodies of Four Members of Family Found in House in Navsari District

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 18:11 IST

Navsari, India

The bodies of two children were found lying on the ground and were apparently strangled to death. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

Prima facie, parents of the children killed them before committing suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling of a room of the house, an official said

The bodies of four members of a family, including a four-month-old girl and her seven-year-old sister, were found in a house at Ravaniya village in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie, parents of the children killed them before committing suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling of a room of the house, an official said.

”The bodies of two children were found lying on the ground. They were apparently strangled to death by their parents,” said Vansda police inspector BM Chaudhary.

The head of the family, identified as Chunilal Gavit (39), worked at an Ayurvedic company in Daman.

RELATED NEWS

”Prima facie it appears that the couple killed their two children before committing suicide by hanging themselves in the room. The cause is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is on,” Chaudhary added.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 12, 2023, 18:09 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 18:11 IST
