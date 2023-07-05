Gujarat Braces for Another Bout of Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues 5-day Warning

Gujarat is preparing for another bout of heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a five-day warning for the state.

The state prepares for a wet weekend and the week ahead. The showers are expected to affect various parts of Gujarat, beginning on July 8. The districts of Anand, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Surendranagar, Botad, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Dangs, and Tapi are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Monsoon Blessings Boost Agriculture: Kharif Sowing Ramps Up Across Gujarat

Earlier, due to good rainfall in most parts of the state, sowing accelerated across the state. The agriculture department reported that sowing activities have been completed in 47 per cent of the total area as of July 3. With over 40.46 lakh hectares of cultivable land utilized for various crops.

As of July 5, Gujarat has received 32.52 per cent of its average annual rainfall, according to data from the state disaster management authority. Notably, the arid Kutch region has witnessed an impressive rainfall of over 88 per cent of its annual average this year.

The recent heavy rainfall has led to an inflow of water into reservoirs across the state, with the current water level at 45 per cent of total capacity in 207 water reservoirs, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam (Narmada Dam).