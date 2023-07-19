Gujarat: Coastal Areas Receive Record Rainfall In Past 24 Hours; Heavy Shower Alert For Next 6 Days

The serene coastal town of Sutrapada in the Gir-Somnath district awoke to a devastating deluge on Wednesday as torrential downpours unleashed 541mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period. The heavy rains wreaked havoc on several parts of the Saurashtra region, disrupting daily life and causing widespread chaos.

Dhoraji, a town in Rajkot district, experienced its own watery ordeal with 295mm of rainfall in the last 24-hour period. The town resembled a vast lake, leaving its residents stranded as countless cars became submerged in the floodwaters. Photos from Dhoraji depict the plight of commuters wading through waist-deep water, struggling to navigate the inundated streets.

According to the State Emergency Centre, Talala received 300mm of rainfall, while Veraval in Gir-Somnath district recorded 481mm. Coastal Mangrol taluka in Junagadh district also witnessed heavy showers, accumulating 193mm of rainfall during the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, indicating heavy rains at isolated locations in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath districts of Gujarat, as well as the Union Territory of Daman, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, for the next six days.

The IMD has further cautioned that the districts of Surat, Amreli, and Bhavnagar within the South Gujarat region may experience extremely heavy rainfall.

As of July 19, Gujarat has received 55 percent of its average rainfall, with the incessant downpours of recent days accelerating the sowing season. In fact, 71 percent of the sowing has already been completed by the same date.