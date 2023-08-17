Gujarat Farmers Turn Innovative, Use Oil Cans To Protect Groundnut, Soybean Crops

Amreli District, known for its cotton and groundnut cultivation, has seen a surge in innovative farming practices recently. Amid the challenges posed by the district’s forested areas to wildlife, a farmer from Khadsali village in Savarkundal has devised an ingenious and cost-effective solution to safeguard crops. Vihabhai Mesuriya, a resident of Khadsali village, has demonstrated a remarkable approach to crop protection without incurring the usual expenses. With 10 acres of land under his cultivation, featuring groundnut and soybean crops, Mesuriya’s inventive technique has attracted attention.

Conventionally, shielding crops like groundnut and soybean throughout their growth cycle – from planting to harvesting – involves labour-intensive practices such as constant field presence, wire fencing, and even deploying threshing machines. However, Mesuriya has found a creative alternative that has proven effective in safeguarding his crops.

His solution involves repurposing an oil can, an item readily available in agricultural settings. By strategically cutting openings on opposite sides of the oil can and placing a battery within, Mesuriya has created a self-rotating contraption. As the can spins due to the opposing cuts, it generates a fan-like motion that directs light across the field. This innovative setup effectively deters wild boars, bluebucks, and other stray animals from entering and damaging agricultural crops.

The concept of using scarecrows is common in Indian villages to deter animal intruders, but they often fall short in effectiveness. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, farmers resorted to wearing bear costumes to scare away monkeys that were harming their sugarcane crops. This novel method was a collective effort, with multiple farmers contributing funds to purchase a bear costume worth Rs 4,000.

Expressing their frustration with unresponsive authorities, Vihabhai Mesuriya shared that their inventive approach was born out of necessity. Despite informing the authorities about their concerns, the farmers’ plea went unanswered. The bear costume solution became a symbol of their determination to protect their crops.

The escalating issue caught the attention of Sanjay Biswal, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Lakhimpur Kheri. In response, Biswal reassured the farmers, acknowledging their predicament. He affirmed the forest department’s commitment to implementing essential measures to curb crop damage caused by monkeys.