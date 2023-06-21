Gujarat Forest Department To Save 'Sea Swimming' Sambar Deers in Coastal Dwarka

The Gujarat Forest Department’s Jamnagar Forest division has launched a conservation plan to save an isolated population of ‘Sambar’ deers living in coastal villages of Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

These particular isolated ‘Sambar deers’ has unique characteristics as they are excellent sea swimmers and swim to islands off the Gujarat coast for grazing and browsing. The ‘sea swimming’ ability of these Sambar deers in the high current Arabian Sea has surprised many and it prompted the forest department to launch a special conservation plan.

Sambar is the largest deer species in India and is widely distributed in a variety of habitats across the country.

R Dhanpal, Deputy Conservation of Forests, Jamnagar Forest division, told News18 that Sambar is a highly adapted species and can survive in a variety of habitats.

“Sambhar has adapted itself to a wider variety of forest types and environmental conditions. Although the distribution of Sambar deer has been reported to Southern Gujarat, Gir wildlife sanctuary and Barda wildlife sanctuary. But, there is currently no reliable and detailed information available on the distribution of Sambar deer in northern Saurashtra including the Jamnagar Forest Division,’’ he said.

“Our observations also revealed that this small residual population of sambar deers found in coastal villages of Dwarka are unique in their adaptation towards the local climatic conditions and habitat. Although they are known swimmers, these locally available Sambar deers are extremely good at swimming for long distances (more than 2-3 kms.) even in the sea and in high water current-influenced Gulf of Kachchh region. Generally, this population is shyish and scared of humans. But this local population is not so. Molecular studies only would reveal its genetic isolation or sub-species evolution from the nearest existing population,’’ Dhanpal added.

According to forest officials, the Sambar Deer has been encountered in a number of localities in the Dwarka Forest Range such as Mulvel, Shamalasar, Poshitra, Hamusar and Arambhada.

Sambar deer species are protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The recent population estimation of this species put their numbers at 36 in this coastal belt. Sambar deer distribution has been evidenced in Dwarka District for the past 30 years, they said.

Their main foraging grounds are coastal terrains, mainly in and around areas of Asota Mota, Poshitra, Mulvel, and Hamusar villages. Interestingly, Sambar deers are also found on Bet Dwarka and Samiyani islands in the Arabian Sea, off the Dwarka coast.

“Gujarat has over 1,600 long coastal areas but this is the only coastal area where Sambar deer are found and adapted to its local condition. The Sambar deer in coastal villages are adapted to foraging on halophytes plant species which is unique,’’ Rajan Jadav, In-Charge Assistant Conservator of Forests, Jamnagar, told News18.

“As part of the conservation plan of this sambar deer species, we have taken many steps including improving the grassland habitat by removing Prosopis juliflora (Locally known as Gando Bawal) species and planting native grass species which are in Sambar Deer’s diet,’’ Dhanpal said while talking about the conservation plan.

“We are constructing waterholes, freshwater bodies (ponds) for Sambar Deers in their natural habitat. Artificial water points are also being created in the area,’’ he added.

He said the objective of this conservation plan is to acquire scientific information pertaining to Sambar deers and their distribution, and detailed field surveys to assess their diversity and their abundance in the Dwarka Range area including offshore Islands.

“we will also map foraging grounds, breeding grounds and corridors of Sambar deers in the range and record the distribution of forage plants of Sambar deers and restore their foraging habitats and their floral diversity,’’ Dhanpal added.