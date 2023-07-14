Gujarat Govt Signs MoU With Textile Ministry for PM MITRA Park

The Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Textiles of the Union Government on Thursday to establish PM MITRA Park in Vansi village, located in the Jalalpore Taluka of Navsari District.

PM MITRA Park has been conceived with a focus on ensuring quality, scale, and sustainable growth in the textile sector. The establishment of this park in Navsari is expected to generate employment opportunities for a significant number of people in Gujarat.

The MoU signing ceremony, held in Surat, was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Darshana Jardosh, and Gujarat’s Minister of Industries, Balvantsinh Rajput, among others.

Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that India ranks among the top five economies in the world and highlighted Gujarat’s advancements in Export Index, Logistics, Good Governance, and Ease of Doing Business.

As per the government’s statement, this mega park will occupy 1142 acres of land in Vansi Village, Navsari District, which is currently under the possession of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

The site is in close proximity to the Surat Textiles Cluster, situated at a distance of 55 kilometers from Surat. The park will also benefit from its proximity to various transportation hubs, including Surat airport (55 km), Hazira port (66 km), and Navsari railway station (19 km). Furthermore, the park will enjoy excellent connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi through the proposed route of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

“The Park will feature common infrastructure such as roads, parking, stormwater drainage system, water supply system, sewage collection and treatment systems, power infrastructure, signage and landscaping, and an administration complex. It will also include special infrastructure such as a Center of Excellence, a common processing facility, material handling facilities, a steam generation plant, and workers’ hostels and housing. Additionally, a deep-sea pipeline is proposed to discharge treated effluents into the deep sea, minimizing river and land pollution, and promoting a clean environment. These infrastructure facilities will help reduce manufacturing costs and enable industries to offer competitive pricing in the national and global markets," added the statement.

PM MITRA Park is projected to create employment opportunities for over 300,000 people, which will have a direct and positive impact on the entire state of Gujarat. The park expects an investment of approximately Rs 10,00,00 crore from prominent textiles and garment groups across India.

The Central Government had previously announced plans to establish seven mega textile parks under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme. Apart from Gujarat, these parks are being developed in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.