Gujarat HC Grants Relief to VK Saxena Till He's Delhi L-G in 2002 Assault Case
1-MIN READ

Gujarat HC Grants Relief to VK Saxena Till He's Delhi L-G in 2002 Assault Case

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:16 IST

Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

The court stayed the proceedings against Saxena until he holds the post of Delhi LG (Image/ PTI)

The court stayed the proceedings against Saxena until he holds the post of Delhi LG (Image/ PTI)

Saxena is booked for rioting, unlawful assembly and assault on social activist Medha Patkar in 2002, along with three other co-accused

In an interim relief to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday stayed criminal trial proceedings against him in his plea on abeyance of trial in a 2002 assault case.

The court stayed the proceedings against Saxena until he holds the post of Delhi LG.

    The move came after the New Delhi LG moved the court seeking the setting aside of an Ahmedabad magistrate court order that had refused to keep a criminal trial against him in abeyance.

    Saxena, who took over as Delhi L-G in May 2022, is booked for rioting, unlawful assembly and assault on social activist Medha Patkar in 2002, along with three other co-accused.

    first published:May 23, 2023, 12:15 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 12:16 IST