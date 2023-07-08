Gujarat: Lion Attacks Boy in Gir Sanctuary Area After Being Disturbed While Mating

A 15-year-old boy was injured by a lion while taking livestock towards a water source in Gir sanctuary area of Gujarat’s Junagadh district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Vikram Chavda sustained injuries in the incident that took place in Bagoya village, which is part of Rajapra forest round in Visavadar taluka, on Friday, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Gir (West) Prashant Tomar said.

”Vikram was moving with other maldharis (cattle grazers) and livestock close to a spot where a lion and lioness were mating. The boy was attacked from behind by the lion after the mating act was disturbed by their presence,” he said.

”The lion fled when other cattle grazers raised an alarm. Due to the commotion, forest staff reached the spot and shifted the boy to the health centre in Visavadar. He has received eight stitches on his hip and back. He has been referred to Junagadh civic hospital for further treatment,” the official added.