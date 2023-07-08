CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Budget 2023Delhi RainGurpatwant Singh PannunUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Gujarat: Lion Attacks Boy in Gir Sanctuary Area After Being Disturbed While Mating
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: Lion Attacks Boy in Gir Sanctuary Area After Being Disturbed While Mating

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 15:11 IST

Junagadh, India

The lion fled the scene after other cattle grazers raised an alarm at the time. (Representation Image)

The lion fled the scene after other cattle grazers raised an alarm at the time. (Representation Image)

The 15-year-old boy, Vikram Chavda, was moving along other cattle grazers when the lion attacked him from behind. Chavda has been receiving treatment in a health centre in Visavadar and has been further referred to Junagadh civic hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was injured by a lion while taking livestock towards a water source in Gir sanctuary area of Gujarat’s Junagadh district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Vikram Chavda sustained injuries in the incident that took place in Bagoya village, which is part of Rajapra forest round in Visavadar taluka, on Friday, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Gir (West) Prashant Tomar said.

”Vikram was moving with other maldharis (cattle grazers) and livestock close to a spot where a lion and lioness were mating. The boy was attacked from behind by the lion after the mating act was disturbed by their presence,” he said.

”The lion fled when other cattle grazers raised an alarm. Due to the commotion, forest staff reached the spot and shifted the boy to the health centre in Visavadar. He has received eight stitches on his hip and back. He has been referred to Junagadh civic hospital for further treatment,” the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Gir Sanctuary
  2. gujarat
  3. lion attack
first published:July 08, 2023, 15:11 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 15:11 IST