Gujarat Police Designates Economic Offences Over Rs 5 Crores & Rape Cases As Special Report Crimes

According to a set of guidelines issued by the Gujarat Police on Wednesday, certain offences such as murder, attempted murder, culpable homicide, dacoity, robbery, attempted robbery, house break-ins (involving more than Rs 50,000), serious riots, cases involving police officers, serious motor vehicle accidents, and acts of greasing or tampering with rails will now be treated as Special Report Crimes.

The senior police officers of the rank of Circle Police Inspector, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and Superintendent of Police (Police Inspector, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Deputy Commissioners of Police in Commissionerate areas) will be required to visit the crime scene and supervise the investigation as per the provisions outlined in the Gujarat Police Manual.

Narasimha Komar, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) in Gujarat, highlighted the increase in economic offences attributed to the rapid growth of banking, insurance, industrial production, commerce, and other economic activities recently.

To promote economic growth, the police need to prioritize the prevention, detection, and investigation of economic offences. As a result, cases involving economic offences of Rs 5 crore or more, including criminal misappropriation of property (sections 403 and 404 of IPC), criminal breach of trust (sections 405 to 409 of IPC), and cheating (sections 415 to 420 of IPC), as well as cases under the Gujarat Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2003, have been classified as Special Report Crimes.

Furthermore, rape and cases of sexual offences against children, including rape (sections 376, 376-A, 376-B, 376-C, 376-D, and 376-E of IPC), and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, have also been designated as Special Report Crimes.

Jurisdictional Police Stations will be responsible for submitting a Special Report concerning these offences, while senior police officers will visit the crime scenes, gather facts, identify physical evidence, and provide assistance and guidance to the investigating officers. This will aid in detection, scientific investigation, expeditious arrest, and coordination with forensic science teams to ensure quality investigation.

The Gujarat State CID (Crime and Railways) has been directed to develop a specialized training module on the investigation of financial crimes, rape, and cases under the POCSO Act, 2012.

This module will cover relevant laws, special procedures, and recent case laws, and will be organized in collaboration with the Gujarat Police Academy (Karai). The aim of this initiative is to enhance the quality of investigations, improve detection rates, and increase the conviction rate for criminal cases, as stated in the circular released by the Gujarat police.