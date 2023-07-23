Gujarat Rains: State Battles Heavy Downpour, Junagadh, Navsari Worst Hit; NDRF Conducts Rescue Op

Incessant rainfall has lashed several parts of Gujarat and Saurashtra district, triggering a flood-like situation across the state. The heavy to extremely heavy rains swamped the urban areas as well as isolated village areas.

The water levels of the rivers and dams have also been rising to the danger mark. Waterlogging, traffic snarls caused several problems to the people in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch districts till Sunday morning. It also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch during the next three days.

IMD issued a red alert for Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Surat. A yellow alert was also issued for Surendranagar, Dahod, Rajkot, Batod, and Vadodara.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Amreli were among the districts that received heavy rainfall on Saturday.

In Ahmedabad, severe waterlogging put a stop on people’s movements. Visuals show a biker slowly navigating through the waters.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging in parts of Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/jKy73jWN1O— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Junagadh Worst Hit; Cars, Cattles, Washed Away; Rescue Ops Underway

Junagadh city received 219 mm of rain in eight hours until 4 pm on Saturday. Following the heavy rains, dozens of parked cars and cattle were swept away in gushing waters. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places.

Startling visuals from the city showed the impact left by the rainfall.

VIDEO | Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/e8lI5Ucj6i— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023

People who were being carried away by the water’s strong current were rescued by ops teams. The rescue operation, conducted by National Defence Response Force (NDRF), reached out to the general public, helping them cross the city through waterlogged areas to safer places.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Friday, conducted an aerial survey of some parts of Junagadh and adjoining Gir Somnath districts to assess the damage caused by heavy rains.

Navsari, Another Severely-Hit Regions

Navsari district in Gujarat faced heavy rainfall, leading to disruption of normal life in both urban and rural areas due to flooding. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Navsari and Jalalpore talukas of the district received 303 and 276 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 4 pm.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Navsari due to incessant rain in the region; visuals from Junathana area. pic.twitter.com/jAmz3PtE9u— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, one person went missing amid the heavy rains. Officials said that the search of the person is underway.

Amit Prakash Yadav, collector of Navsari, told ANI that no casualties were reported, adding that 40 teams are present at the spot. He said that water has receded almost everywhere, except some low-lying areas which are still waterlogged.

According to NDRF, on team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat.

A godown storing empty gas cylinders was affected as water gushed in, washing away the LPG containers. Additionally, there were traffic jams on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway near Navsari.

In Navsari city, a father-son duo was swept away in a swollen drain, in which efforts to trace the son were still underway. In another such incident, a father-son duo drowned after their car washed away near Dadra and Nagar Haveli’s Silvassa town.

Additionally, the IMD also cautioned fishermen against venturing along and off the north Gujarat coast from July 22 to July 26, as squally weather conditions are very likely to prevail during this period.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)