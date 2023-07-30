Gujarat: Two Die of Electrocution During Muharram Procession in Rajkot

Two persons died due to electrocution and 22 were injured during a Muharram procession in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Rasul Para area of Dhoraji town as the `Tazia’ being carried by the devotees came in contact with a 22 KV overhead electricity wire, said an official.

Two persons died and 22 others were injured, said inspector Aniruddhsinh Gohil of the local police station.

The deceased were identified as Junaid Majothi (22) and Sajid Sama (20).

‘Tazia’ procession is taken out on the occasion of Muharram to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammed. ‘Tazia’ is a miniature replica of the tomb of the Imam.