Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell; Rescue Operation Underway
Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell; Rescue Operation Underway

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 13:29 IST

Jamnagar, India

The incident occurred around 9 am. (PTI)

The incident occurred around 9 am. (PTI)

The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as a labourer on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as a labourer on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing, said Jamnagar taluka development officer NA Sarvaiya.

    The incident occurred around 9 am, he said.

    “We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her,” Sarvaiya said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 03, 2023, 13:29 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 13:29 IST