Gujarat: Vapi Couple Provides Shelter to Over 170 Stray Dogs, Give Refuge To Injured, Abandoned ones

Having devoted their entire life to taking care of dogs, a couple in Gujarat’s Vapi now shelters over 170 strays in their organisation, the Tinku Memorial Trust.

The trust that started back thirteen years ago, was founded by Nilesh Raichura and Sheetal Raichura to take care of abandoned and destitute dogs.

Dogs who were victims of road accidents, or were blinded, or crippled or simply abandoned find a place in this shelter home.

Both Nilesh Raichura and Sheetal are educated and pursuing their career like Sheetalben started her career in fashion designing while Nilesh Raichura took up the profession of building and construction.

Their love and compassion to take care of dogs, resulted in the establishment of the Trust on the Ahmedabad Mumbai National Highway.

According to the couple, this all started before their marriage when Sheetal Raichura found a puppy from the drain and rescued it.

This puppy was named Tinku, and it was after him that the trust is named.

If this couple finds any dog from Vapi or any corner of the Valsad district, which has suffered an accident or becomes crippled for life or gets into trouble, they bring it to the shelter home at their own expense and provide treatment.

If the dogs get well after the care and treatment, then this couple arrange for their return to their original place.

But, permanently disabled dogs are kept here for their entire life and are being taken care of their life-long defects at this shelter home.

For the last 13 years, this organization is epitomising the great humanitarian value of love towards animals and presenting a great example of compassion by giving new life to countless dogs.

top videos

As this Raichura couple are currently sheltering over 170 deformed dogs at their shelter house and it costs more than 12,000 a day to run the shelter and provide food to the stray dogs.

As of now, the expenditure is undertaken by the couple, and they spends Rs 3.5 lakh a month in it.