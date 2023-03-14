Gujarat: Woman Dies of Flu-like Symptoms; Reports Awaited on Cause Amid H3N2 Scare

A 58-year-old woman died due to flu-like symptoms at a state-run hospital in Vadodara city of Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.

When asked if the H3N2 influenza virus was the cause, the official said samples have been sent for testing and a review committee will determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

The patient was shifted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital on March 11 from a private facility. She died on March 13, said Resident Medical Officer (RMO), SSG Hospital, DK Helaya.

“We have taken all the samples and sent them for testing. The review committee will determine the cause of the woman's death," the RMO told reporters.

The deceased was a resident of the Fatehgunj area in Vadodara.

Gujarat has reported three cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 so far this year, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said last week.

"Till March 10 this year, a total of 80 cases of season flu were reported in Gujarat, out of which 77 are influenza of H1N1 and three of H3N2 subtypes. Not a single death has occurred here due to H3N2," Patel had said.

