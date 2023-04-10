'Gunaway' Bride: UP Woman, Kin Booked for Firing 4 Rounds at her Wedding As Video Goes Viral

Indulging in celebratory firing, a video of which went viral, has landed a bride from Uttar Pradesh in trouble as the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against her. One of her relatives who was seen in the video has also been booked, the police said.

“We have registered an FIR against the bride who was seen firing gunshots in the air and her relative seen in the video,” said Girish Chandra Gautam, in-charge of Hathras Junction Police Station.

He said the bride has been identified as Ragini, daughter of Arjun Singh, who hails from Nagla Shekha village under Hasayan Police Station, Hathras.

The wedding was organized at a guesthouse in Salempur village that falls under Hathras Junction Police Station on Friday. In the short video that is doing the rounds on the internet, the bride can be seen firing a gun while sitting on the stage along with the groom.

In UP's Hathras, a groom sat with "kato toh khoon nhi" face next to the bride. pic.twitter.com/i7iNqiMIP4— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 9, 2023

BRIDE ON THE RUN

The incident took place just after the ‘jaimaal’ ceremony, where the couple garlanded each other, sought blessings from relatives, and posed for photographs. A man in a black shirt, reportedly from the bride’s family, then climbed onto the stage and stood near the bride. Soon after, he pulled out a gun and handed it over to the bride, who fired four rounds from the stage. “The bride then handed over the gun back to the relative,” said Gautam.

Police are also questioning the guest house staff and guests who were present at the function. Gautam said the bride is on the run after the incident and her mobile number is switched off.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

In wake of the frequent injuries and deaths due to celebratory firings, not uncommon in North India, it is prohibited under the law. The Centre had in December 2019 amended the Arms Act to make celebratory firing, even with licensed guns at public gatherings, religious places, marriage, or other functions, a criminal offence, attracting a jail term of two years or Rs 1 lakh in fine or both. Cases can be filed even if nobody is injured.

The high court in Lucknow had in 2016 directed the police to ensure that a case is filed in every incident of celebratory firing, even if there is no formal complaint.

