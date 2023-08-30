Gunned Down Amazon Manager Was Going to Move to Bengaluru, Say Relatives

The 36-year-old senior manager at Amazon who was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area was recently promoted and was about to move to Bengaluru, his family members said on Wednesday.

At 11.30 pm on Tuesday, five unidentified people opened fire at Harpreet Gill and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh in Subhash Vihar in northeast Delhi. Harpreet was declared dead later at a hospital.

Bobby Singh Gill, an uncle of Harpreet, said he was the elder son of his parents and was planning to move to Bengaluru when the tragedy struck.

“Harpreet was home on Tuesday as it was his day off. He used to take a walk after coming from the office. Around 10.45 pm, he told his mother he was going for a walk.

“He was with Govind on a motorcycle. We heard that a two-wheeler hit their bike and sped away hurling abuses at them," Bobby said.

He said the two chased the men down in a street and got into a fight with them.

“When Harpreet and Govind retaliated, two persons came from behind with covered faces and fired gunshots, hitting Harpreet and Govind," Bobby said.

According to Bobby, Harpreet left behind an ailing father, who was homebound due to health reasons.

Harpreet was unmarried, while his younger brother, a financier, is married and has a kid, he said.

Amanpal Singh, a cousin of Harpreet, said he also was about to get an award from the company for his performance.

“I got a call on Wednesday morning that someone had killed Harpreet. He had no enmity with anyone and had been working for the company for the last 10 to 12 years. I heard he was about to get an award for his performance in the coming months," Amanpal said.

Harpreet was the backbone of the family and bore all its expenses, said Amarpal, a gym trainer.

Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his relative was under treatment, police said.

The bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Govind Singh too lives in Bhajanpura and owns an eatery in the area. He too was shot in the head and is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, the DCP said.

Govind’s wife said she has no idea about who shot her husband.

“My husband and Harpreet do not have any enmity with anyone. It seems to be a case of road rage," the woman, who was present outside the GTB hospital mortuary with other family members, said.

A case of murder has been registered and six teams have been formed to work on the case, police said.