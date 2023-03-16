Gurugram: Man Running Naked on Road Brings Traffic to Halt, Detained After Locals Tie Him to Tree

A foreign national was detained by police in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday after she was found running naked on a road, an official said.

The man was seen running naked in the middle of the road near Tulip Chowk in sector 69 at around 6 pm on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill.

When police reached the scene, he ran towards a village where local residents caught and tied him to a tree, the official said.

Police said that the man, suspected to be a Nigerian national, was taken to Civil Hospital in sector 10 for a medical examination to find out if his mental condition is stable.

“If his mental condition is stable, a case will be registered against him," news agency PTI quoted inspector Madan Lal, Station House Officer of Badshahpur police station, as saying.

(with PTI inputs)

