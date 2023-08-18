CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Mumbai-Jaipur Train FiringVistara FlightNuh Violence
Home » India » Gurugram: 50-year-old Security Guard Kills Neighbour for Stealing his Wife's Saari, Arrested
1-MIN READ

Gurugram: 50-year-old Security Guard Kills Neighbour for Stealing his Wife's Saari, Arrested

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 11:08 IST

Gurgaon, India

Kumar, who is also Pintu's roommate, said they tried to stop Singh by snatching his gun but he overpowered them and shot him. (Image: News18)

Kumar, who is also Pintu's roommate, said they tried to stop Singh by snatching his gun but he overpowered them and shot him. (Image: News18)

According to police, the accused, 50-year-old Ajay Singh was informed by his wife on Tuesday morning that their neighbour, 30-year-old Pintu Kumar, who also works as a security guard, had stolen her saree

A Gurugram resident, who worked as a security guard, was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his neighbour over allegations of stealing his wife’s saari. The incident took place in Gurugram’s Nathupur village on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accused, 50-year-old Ajay Singh was informed by his wife on Tuesday morning that their neighbour, 30-year-old Pintu Kumar, who also works as a security guard, had stolen her saree.

When Pintu returned from his duty around 8:00 pm, the accused confronted him but he refuted the allegations. An argument ensued between the two during which, Singh brought his double barrel gun from his room and shot Pintu in the stomach, police said quoting Ashok Kumar, an eyewitness of the incident.

Kumar, who is also Pintu’s roommate, said they tried to stop Singh by snatching his gun but he overpowered them and shot him. Pintu was rushed to the hospital immediately afterwards but he succumbed to his injuries shortly.

The victim, who hailed from Bihar, and the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lived in separate rooms in the same rented accommodation in Nathupur, the police said.

An FIR was registered against Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the DLF Phase 3 police station in Nathupur on Tuesday night.

The accused on arrested on Thursday, Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said, adding that he “confessed to the murder".

Police also said a double barrel gun, two bullet shells and an arms license were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Tags:
  1. Gurugram
first published:August 18, 2023, 11:08 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 11:08 IST