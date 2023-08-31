Gurugram: Party Turns Awry As Man Drowns in Swimming Pool; FIR Filed Against His Friends

A Delhi resident died after drowning in a swimming pool under suspicious circumstances at a farmhouse in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1 area, where he had gone for a party with his friends.

Sonu’s relatives have blamed his friends — from Gwal Pahari — for killing him. Based on their complaint, an FIR under sections 302 (Murder), 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at DLF Phase 1 police station on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Sonu, was a resident of Delhi’s Aya Nagar. According to the police, he had come to the farmhouse in Baliawas village with his friends on Monday evening.

Late in the evening when Sonu and all of his friends were swimming in the pool, Sonu started to drown, following which his friends pulled him out.

He was immediately taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital — in a critical condition — where he was declared dead by the doctors.

In-charge of Gwal Pahari Police Chowki, Sub-inspector Chandagi Ram said that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the farmhouse and Sonu’s friends are being questioned. “Action will be taken on the basis of evidence revealed during the investigation," said Ram.

In another similar case of death in a swimming pool, earlier in April, a 75-year-old man lost his life in a swimming pool in Mumbai’s Goregaon when a youth allegedly jumped on him from a height.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon West and the deceased has been identified as Vishnu Samant, the official said.

Reportedly, after being rushed to Kapadia Hospital by the pool staff, Samant’s sister arrived at around 6:15 pm only to find that he had passed away due to his injuries. The Goregaon Police took action by registering an FIR under section 304 (A) IPC against the 20-year-old boy responsible.

“He sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife’s complaint, the 20-year-old person who jumped into the pool from a height has been charged with causing death by negligence," a police officer said.

