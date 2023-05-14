Gurugram Woman Accuses Help of Filming Her Using Spy Cameras

A woman in Haryana’s Gurugram has accused her domestic help of filming her using spy cameras and then blackmailing her with the same for Rs 2 lakh, police said on Saturday.

According to the complainant, she had hired a domestic help named Shubham Kumar through a placement agency a few days back.

The woman alleged Kumar used to stay at their home and while working there he installed a spy camera in her bedroom and made objectionable videos of her.

Police said she learned about the spy camera while cleaning her bedroom last week. She had fired the servant from work immediately but did not move to the police, fearing slander.

The woman informed police after Kumar threatened to upload her videos on social media if she did not give him Rs 2 lakh.

top videos

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the cybercrime east police station on Friday.

“As per the complaint, an FIR was registered and the probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Jasveer, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cybercrime, east police station.