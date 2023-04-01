Gurugram Woman Duped of Rs 28 Lakh on Pretext of WFH Job to Rate Movies; Second Such Case in 3 Days

A Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of over Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of earning money by rating movies on a fake website.

This is the second such incident reported in Delhi-NCR over the last three days.

The woman, identified as Meha Sethi, logged a complaint that she joined a closed group of Telegram, after getting a link in December last year, according to The Indian Express.

She was told that she would be working as a movie critic for a “reputed" American brand called ‘Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’.

The fraudsters created a fake website, and made her fake login details to work on.

From December 2022, to February 2023, she kept on working with them and started sending small amounts of her money, in lieu of getting larger profits on it.

She paid her money as per “tasks," and was further pushed to send more money for “income-tax deductions."

According to her, the fraudsters made her pay these amounts to get more money back with good incentives.

In total, she lost Rs 28.44 lakh over the period of two months, the police said.

A case has been registered against unknown people under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Thursday, a woman from Noida was cheated of Rs 12 lakh by unknown people in a similar case. She was also asked to rate movies through a Telegram group.

