Guwahati High Court Lifts Ban on Dog Meat in Nagaland, Traders Welcome Verdict But Activists Express Concern

There are no mandatory rituals or procedures for consuming dog meat. For the Naga people, it is a delicacy that they enjoy. The meat is also believed to have medicinal properties, providing immunity against diseases and aiding in regaining strength.

The Kohima Bench of the Guwahati High Court recently overturned the ban on the trading, consumption, and sale of dog meat in Nagaland. This decision was welcomed by traders in the hill state but lamented by animal activists in the region.

After careful consideration, the single bench judge, Justice Marley Vankun, delivered the verdict, setting aside the ban order issued on July 4, 2020. The court cited observations and reasoning from previous judgments by the Apex court, leading to the decision to quash the ban.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the consumption of dog meat in Kohima is widespread, and it falls under the right to privacy enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

They emphasized that eating dog meat is a part of Naga customs and has been practiced for a long time. The counsel also referred to the historical accounts of the Nagas, which are duly published and should be taken into account under Section 57 of the Indian Evidence Act.

Indira Amma, Secretary of People for Animal Assam Chapter, expressed her view, stating, “I should not comment on the judgment as it is now a judicial matter. But we have a responsibility to preserve our environment for the betterment of the Earth and human society. Dogs, cats, trees, and all living beings are part of the environment. We already have laws to prevent animal cruelty, such as the PCA Act 1960, which prohibits killing, abusing, and beating of any animals in India."

Amma added, “We have already seen a decline in the number of dogs. After some years, we may not see any dogs as companions to human beings, as we did when we lived in caves."

The Nagaland cabinet had initially imposed a ban on the commercial import, trade, and sale of dogs, as well as the sale of cooked and uncooked dog meat. However, a single bench of the High Court temporarily lifted the ban in November 2020 after the state government failed to respond to a petition challenging the ban.

Traders licensed under the Kohima Municipal Council had filed the petition, questioning the legal basis and jurisdiction of the ban. They argued that the government’s notification misinterpreted the Food Safety Act.

In its verdict, the court examined whether the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) exceeded its delegated authority by issuing a circular in August 2014, defining Regulation 2.5 of the Food Product Quality and Food Additives Regulation, 2011.

The judge noted that dogs were not explicitly mentioned under the definition of “animals" and highlighted that dog meat consumption is specific to certain parts of the Northeastern states.

The court concluded that while the petitioners earned their livelihood from transporting dogs and selling dog meat, dog meat itself is not considered suitable for human consumption and is excluded from the definition of animals safe for human consumption.