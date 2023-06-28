Guwahati Rehabilitation Drive: People Living Under Flyover Being Shifted to Shelter Homes on CM’s Order

A late-night drive began in Assam on Tuesday to rehabilitate homeless living under a flyover in Ulubari in Guwahati to safe shelters on the direction of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following the directives of the CM, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha visited the area on Tuesday night and conducted the drive to remove beggars from the flyover. “CM keeps visiting the city at night and sees the issues the city faces. A new problem has been developing in Guwahati for the last 3-4 months, number of beggars and street-dwellers has increased considerably. That poses a challenge of different sorts. We are conducting a drive to send them to government shelter homes and NGOs. We are trying to understand why they are outside on the streets.”

Earlier in the day, the CM had asked Deputy Commissioner Jha to rehabilitate the family that is living under the flyover in Ulubari, which he sees during his night visits in the city. He asked the police officer to provide immediate accommodation and income opportunities to such families. It would be fatal for children of these families to live on the road, the CM warned.

Jha said the PM conducts such visits at night in Guwahati to see the issues the city is facing.

According to reports, Jha said the number of homeless people and street-dwellers has increased considerably.