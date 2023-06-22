CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Gwalior: Woman Thrown Off Moving Train by Five Men For Resisting Sexual Attempt
1-MIN READ

Gwalior: Woman Thrown Off Moving Train by Five Men For Resisting Sexual Attempt

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 14:03 IST

Gwalior, India

A complaint has been filed against the five unidentified persons.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Bilua police station, stating that five unidentified men made sexual assault attempts on her while she was traveling with her relatives from Jharkhand to Surat.

The police on Thursday said that a woman and her relative were forcefully thrown off a moving train by five men in Gwalior on Monday night. The incident took place on the Surat Express train while it was traveling from Muzaffarpur to Surat in Gujarat.

The motive behind the incident was the miscreant’s attempt to sexually assault the woman. The woman lodged a complaint at the Bilua police station, stating that five unidentified men made sexual assault attempts on her while she was traveling with her relatives from Jharkhand to Surat.

The woman and the accused became engaged in a dispute, which escalated into attempted sexual assault. Also, the accused had allegedlt taken pictures of her, her statement said.

When the woman raised objections, her relative was subjected to brutal physical assault. In an attempt to avoid further conflict, the victims decided to change their seat. The accused, however, did not stop the harassment and continued to pulls the woman’s saree.

After recording the woman’s statement, police have filed a case against unidentified individuals. In order to investigate the incident, SP, Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel has instructed SDOP Dabra and the station in-charge of Bilaua to form a dedicated team.

