Gyanvapi Case Hindu Petitioner Writes to President Seeking Euthanasia, Cites 'Mental Pressure'

The main plaintiff in the Gyanvapi mosque case, Rakhi Singh on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu stating that she was “considering euthanasia" due to mental pressure because of false propaganda spread against her by her fellow four petitioners and their lawyers.

“In the case, my associates, including Lakshmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, Rekha Pathak, along with (senior) advocate Harishankar Jain, his son advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and their few colleagues, did a false propaganda and defamed me and my uncle and aunt Jitendra Singh Visen and Kiran Singh in May 2022," the petitioner, Rakhi Singh alleged in the letter.

Singh, and four other Hindu women plaintiffs, had filed a plea in a Varanasi court in August 2021, seeking the right to daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The case is being heard in the Varanasi district court.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in the letter, Singh alleged that her fellow petitioners spread a rumour that she was withdrawing the case, when “neither any such statement or information was issued from my side nor my uncle Jitendra Singh Visen, pleader on my behalf in the said case, issued any such information.”

“Thus, the entire Hindu society has been raised against me and my family by creating confusion about us in the entire country due to which I and the entire family of Visenji have come under a lot of mental pressure,” the letter said.

“Therefore, you are requested to grant me permission for euthanasia and pave the way to get rid of this immense mental pain and agony so that I can attain ultimate peace by sleeping eternally. I will wait for your reply till 9th June 2023 at 9:00 am," the letter added.

Singh further stated in her letter that if no order comes from the President regarding her request, “then whatever decision will be taken after that will be my own."

Senior advocate Harishankar Jain, who represents the four plaintiffs, dismissed the allegations. “We are contesting the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi and other related cases with full dedication. All allegations are baseless. I don’t want to waste my energy and time by reacting to baseless allegations,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Another plaintiff, Rekha Pathak, also labelled the allegations as false and said, “We are contesting the case consistently. We pray that we get the desired results. Our total focus is on our case. The allegations by Rakhi Singh are false.”