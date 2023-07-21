Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court Allows Scientific Survey of Mosque Complex Except 'Wazukhana'

The Varanasi court on Friday has allowed a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises apart from the ‘Wazukhana’ area. The court was hearing a petition seeking a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of “Shivling" which was believed to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.

A K Vishvesh’s court upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees who sought a scientific survey to ascertain if the mosque was constructed on the site of a Hindu temple. However, the barricaded ‘wazukhana,’ where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be included in the survey.

The mosque authorities have asserted that the structure is actually a part of a fountain in the ‘wazukhana,’ where ablutions are performed before namaz.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct the survey and submit the final report by August 4. The next hearing would be on August 4.

Advocate Mohammad Tauheed Khan, representing the Muslim side, said, “Today the court approved the application of the (Hindu side) to conduct the ASI survey of the area, except the sealed ‘wazukhana.’ The court has asked ASI to submit the report by August 4. We will decide our further course of action after going through the order copy."

The Hindu side had filed a petition in the case, seeking a direction for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel representing the Hindu side, welcomed the order and said, “the survey will be done. We will file a caveat if the Muslim side approaches Allahabad High Court or the Supreme Court."

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi also hailed the order terming it as a “turning point" in the case. “Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It’s a turning point in the case," he told News18.

After the last hearing of the case by the Varanasi court on July 14, Jain had said they have sought a comprehensive archaeological and scientific investigation of the entire Gyanvapi complex, except the ‘wazukhana’.

Jain in his arguments, had asserted that the resolution of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute hinges upon conducting an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex.

According to Jain, examining the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, along with the western wall and the entire complex in a modern manner, can bring clarity to the situation.

He said that during the court proceedings, the Muslim side expressed concerns that an archaeological survey could potentially damage the complex. In response, the Hindu side advocated for a modern investigation approach that would avoid any harm to the premises.

Previously, in May, the Muslim side objected to a petition requesting the ASI to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex. On May 12, the Allahabad High Court ordered the age determination of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling" using modern technology. Subsequently, following the Allahabad High Court order, the Varanasi district court agreed to hear the plea for an ASI survey of the entire mosque premises on May 16.

After hearing arguments from both parties last week, the court had reserved its verdict for July 21.

(With inputs from PTI)