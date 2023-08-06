Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI's Scientific Survey Enters Day 3 Today, Radars Likely to be Used | Latest Updates

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to resume the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on Sunday as the exercise enters the third day. The ASI team is likely to make use of machines including radars in the survey work today.

A 61-member team of the ASI on Saturday examined the central hall of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on the second day of the scientific survey to determine if the 17th-century structure was built over a pre-existing temple.

The ASI team on Saturday inspected the three domes of the Gyanvapi mosque. After boycotting the exercise on the first day, the Muslim side, for the first time, was also present during the survey on Saturday.

Latest Updates on Gyanvapi Masjid Survey



Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate representing the Hindu side on Sunday said, “The third day of the survey will begin today. The primary stage has finished and the secondary stage will begin today. Machines will also be used"

Another advocate for the Hindu side Sudhir Tripathi on Sunday said, “Today is the third day of the survey. Several machines including DGPS were used yesterday and there is a possibility that radars might be used today. We are satisfied with the survey and the Muslim side has no complaints and they also cooperating."

According to a PTI report, ASI officials will resume the survey work in the Gyanvapi mosque at 8:00 am on Sunday. Security has been tightened around the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi ahead of the survey.



