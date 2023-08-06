CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceBombay HC 'History'Spot the LeopardNitin Desai SuicideManipur Violence
Home » India » Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI's Scientific Survey Enters Day 3 Today, Radars Likely to be Used | Latest Updates
2-MIN READ

Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI's Scientific Survey Enters Day 3 Today, Radars Likely to be Used | Latest Updates

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 08:15 IST

Varanasi [Benares], India

The ASI team on Saturday inspected the three domes of the Gyanvapi mosque. (File image: PTI)

The ASI team on Saturday inspected the three domes of the Gyanvapi mosque. (File image: PTI)

Gyanvapi Masjid Survey: The ASI officials on Saturday examined the central hall where Namaz is offered and surveyed a few basement areas in the complex

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to resume the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on Sunday as the exercise enters the third day. The ASI team is likely to make use of machines including radars in the survey work today.

A 61-member team of the ASI on Saturday examined the central hall of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on the second day of the scientific survey to determine if the 17th-century structure was built over a pre-existing temple.

The ASI team on Saturday inspected the three domes of the Gyanvapi mosque. After boycotting the exercise on the first day, the Muslim side, for the first time, was also present during the survey on Saturday.

Latest Updates on Gyanvapi Masjid Survey


    • Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate representing the Hindu side on Sunday said, “The third day of the survey will begin today. The primary stage has finished and the secondary stage will begin today. Machines will also be used"

  • Another advocate for the Hindu side Sudhir Tripathi on Sunday said, “Today is the third day of the survey. Several machines including DGPS were used yesterday and there is a possibility that radars might be used today. We are satisfied with the survey and the Muslim side has no complaints and they also cooperating."


    • According to a PTI report, ASI officials will resume the survey work in the Gyanvapi mosque at 8:00 am on Sunday.
    • Security has been tightened around the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi ahead of the survey.

  • The ASI officials on Saturday examined the central hall where Namaz is offered and surveyed a few basement areas in the complex.
  • Sudhir Tripathi on Saturday said, “Not idols, but fragments of idols have been found in the debris. We are quite hopeful that idols will also be recovered. The Intezamia Masjid Committee is cooperating. They gave the keys which they were not providing earlier."
  • An advocate for the Muslim side, Mumtaz Ahmed on Saturday said they’re satisfied with the ASI survey.
  • “We are satisfied with the ASI Survey. Till yesterday, we were not participating but today we are participating and assisting the ASI team," said Mumtaz Ahmed.
  • The Supreme Court on Friday gave the go-ahead and allowed the ASI to conduct its survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque site and refused to interfere with the previous order passed by the Varanasi District Court.

Tags:
  1. Gyanvapi masjid
  2. Gyanvapi Mosque
first published:August 06, 2023, 07:35 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 08:15 IST