Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI's Survey Begins on 3rd 'Sawan Somvar', Barring Area Where 'Shivling Was Found'

Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI's Survey Begins on 3rd 'Sawan Somvar', Barring Area Where 'Shivling Was Found'

Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE Updates: The ASI survey will exclude the area under seal at the Gyanvapi mosque. This area is where Hindus insist a Shivling has been found, while Muslims claim it is part of a fountain.

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Sumedha Kirti

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 07:23 IST

Varanasi, India

A Varanasi court has ordered the survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex by the Archeological Survey of India. (PTI)
Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE Updates: A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which reached Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late last night, began the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Monday. A scientific survey will be done of the premises except the wazukhana of the mosque. Reporters on ground informed that a total of 32 people from the Hindu side and the ASI survey team are inside the mosque, including four women plaintiffs and their lawyers.

On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the masjid to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The court stated that the

Jul 24, 2023 07:11 IST

Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI Team Enters the Premises of The Mosque; Total of 32 People Inside

An ASI team of 24 people have entered the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque. Additionally, four female petitioners each with a lawyer from the Hindu side have also entered the premises along with the ASI team. This takes the total number of people inside the mosque campus to 32.

Jul 24, 2023 07:10 IST

Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: Muslim Side Likely to Mention Gyanvapi Mosque in Supreme Court

Gyanvapi Masjid Committee are likely to mention a fresh plea before the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud. They have sought an urgent listing in light of the Varanasi Court order allowing an ASI survey. The plea is seeking a stay on all proceedings going on in the Gyanvapi Mosque case before the District Judge.

Jul 24, 2023 07:08 IST

Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI Team Reaches Varanasi; Survey of Mosque Premises to Begin

Following the 21st July order of the Varanasi District Court, a scientific survey by a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi Mosque’s premises will begin on Monday. The team is to submit the survey report to the court by August 4.

The survey is to determine whether the mosque — located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple — was built on a temple. The district court allowed for excavations, wherever necessary to determine the mosque’s built.

scientific investigation is “necessary” for the “true facts” to come out.

Sources told News18 that the Gyanvapi masjid committee is seeking for an urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India against the Varanasi court’s order to allow the survey by ASI. The plea will seek stay on all proceedings going on in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

