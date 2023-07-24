Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI's Survey Begins on 3rd 'Sawan Somvar', Barring Area Where 'Shivling Was Found'

Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE Updates: A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which reached Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late last night, began the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Monday. A scientific survey will be done of the premises except the wazukhana of the mosque. Reporters on ground informed that a total of 32 people from the Hindu side and the ASI survey team are inside the mosque, including four women plaintiffs and their lawyers.

On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the masjid to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The court stated that the