Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI's Survey Begins on 3rd 'Sawan Somvar', Barring Area Where 'Shivling Was Found'

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 07:23 IST
Varanasi, India
Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE Updates: A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which reached Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late last night, began the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Monday. A scientific survey will be done of the premises except the wazukhana of the mosque. Reporters on ground informed that a total of 32 people from the Hindu side and the ASI survey team are inside the mosque, including four women plaintiffs and their lawyers.
On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the masjid to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The court stated that the
An ASI team of 24 people have entered the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque. Additionally, four female petitioners each with a lawyer from the Hindu side have also entered the premises along with the ASI team. This takes the total number of people inside the mosque campus to 32.
Gyanvapi Masjid Committee are likely to mention a fresh plea before the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud. They have sought an urgent listing in light of the Varanasi Court order allowing an ASI survey. The plea is seeking a stay on all proceedings going on in the Gyanvapi Mosque case before the District Judge.
Following the 21st July order of the Varanasi District Court, a scientific survey by a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi Mosque’s premises will begin on Monday. The team is to submit the survey report to the court by August 4.
The survey is to determine whether the mosque — located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple — was built on a temple. The district court allowed for excavations, wherever necessary to determine the mosque’s built.
Sources told News18 that the Gyanvapi masjid committee is seeking for an urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India against the Varanasi court’s order to allow the survey by ASI. The plea will seek stay on all proceedings going on in the Gyanvapi mosque case.