Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: ASI Team Enters Mosque Complex, Survey to be Held Till Noon

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 08:27 IST
Varanasi [Benares], India
Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: A 30-member team of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has entered the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi today to conduct a survey in order to determine if the structure was built over a temple. The survey will be conducted till 12 noon. Tight security has been deployed around the mosque and the adjoining Kashi Vishwanath mandir complex in view of the survey.
On the other hand, the Supreme Court is set to hear today the Muslim side’s plea challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey at the Gyanvapi complex in
The 30-member ASI team has been divided into four parts to carry out the survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The teams will conduct dusting first and then conduct the exercise with the help of photo documentation and GPR.
#GyanvapiASISurvey | 4 teams of #ASI start the survey amid tight security, no mobile phones are being allowed in the premise
News18’s @jaspreet_k5 reports from the ground #gyanvapisurvey #Varanasi | @Sriya_Kundu pic.twitter.com/OuerjxrIj2
A team of 30 members of the ASI accompanied by the Hindu side’s petitioners and their advocates have entered the mosque complex for the survey. The exercise will be conducted till 12 noon.
Check the list of people participating in the survey –
“According to the old list, eight people were there. In the new list that was released by the DM. My name was also there including others but it did not include the names of Sudhir Tripathi, Vishnu Shankar Jain and Harishankar Jain. Later, their names were added. The Muslim side has boycotted it (survey),” said advocate Sohan Lal Arya.
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, advocate Sohan Lal Arya says, “According to the old list, eight people were there…In the new list that was released by the DM…My name was also there including others but it did not include the names of… pic.twitter.com/l85KGlIyVg
The ASI will conduct a detailed survey in accordance with law and will prepare a list of the antiquities which are found in inside the Mosque complex and under take the exercise to find age and nature of the structure.
The ASI team will also carry out the documentation, photography, GPR survey and record a detailed description of the findings without harming the structure. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way.
The ASI team has entered the Gyanvapi mosque complex for the survey, which will be conducted till 12 noon.
A four-layered protection has been deployed outside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex today ahead of the ASI survey. The four-layered deployment consists of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, PSC Jawans, Para Military Forces and Commando have been deployed.
Constant patrolling by the local police will be done to avoid any untoward incident. The police is also keeping an eye on the social media to prevent the spread of false or provoking information.
The Muslim side has again raised objections to the survey to be conducted by the ASI today to determine if the Gyanvapi Mosque complex was built over a temple. It is unlikely that the Muslim side will participate in the survey which is set to complete before the namaz.
A team of 30 members of the ASI accompanied by the Hindu side’s petitioners and their advocates have entered the mosque complex for the survey. A total of 42 members are inside the mosque complex.
Tight security has been put in place at the Gyanvapi Mosque-Vishawanath Temple Complex ahead of the ASI survey of the mosque today. The media has been stopped 100 meters before the gate no 4 of the complex.
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) team has reached the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the complex in order to determine if it was built over a temple. The survey is yet to start.
Appearing for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter before the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. “The HC has passed an order. We’ve filed an SLP challenging that order. I have sent an email (seeking an urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey…,” Pasha said.
“I will look at the email right away,” the CJI responded. The Muslim side has argued that the High Court’s order shall be set aside given the grave risks posed by the order which may have consequences across the country.
On the other hand, hours after the SC order, Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi case along with some others who were party in the Allahabad HC, filed a caveat before the top court, seeking that no order is passed in the matter before hearing the Hindu side.