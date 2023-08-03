Gyanvapi ASI Survey To Begin Tomorrow After Court Nod, Up Dy CM Says Truth Will Come Out

The Uttar Pradesh BJP expressed their approval of the Allahabad High Court’s order permitting an ASI survey on the Gyanvapi mosque premises, stating the survey would unveil the truth. According to Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the survey will start from tomorrow.

This is an issue related to the faith of crores of people, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier today, the Allahabad High Court rejected a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee, which challenged a district court’s directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey on the mosque premises to ascertain if it was constructed over a temple.

The court affirmed that the district court’s order is fair and appropriate, and there is no need for any intervention from this court.

Reacting to the court order, Chaudhary said, “We welcome the decision of the Hon’ble high court on the Gyanvapi issue. Everyone should cooperate and accept the decision of the honourable court. The survey will bring out the truth."

“Whatever is being reflected directly in Gyanvapi is a historical truth and a matter related to the faith of crores of people. Everyone should understand and accept the historical reality of Gyanvapi," he said.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “I welcome this verdict. I am confident that the truth will come out after the ASI survey and Gyanvapi issue will be resolved,"

Dismissing the petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the high court said there is no reason to not believe the ASI’s assurance that the survey will not cause any damage to the structure.

It asserted that no digging should be done at the mosque as part of the survey.

Speaking about the court order, AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said: “We are hopeful that justice will be done as this mosque is around 600 years old and Muslims have been offering namaz there for the last 600 years. We also want that the Places of Worship Act should be enforced at all places of worship in the country. The Muslim side will think about approaching SC challenging this order."

The mosque’s ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey — following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

Hindu activists claim that a temple existed earlier at the site where the mosque stands and was demolished in the 17th century on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.