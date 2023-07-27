Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Extends Stay on ASI Survey Till Aug 3, Reserves Order

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended the stay on the survey of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi mosque till August 3.

The High Court also reserved the order on a plea challenging a court order on directions to conduct a scientific survey of the complex. It will now pronounce the order on August 3.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which is the caretaker of the historic mosque in Varanasi, had filed a petition before the HC saying the ASI survey will damage the religious structure.

The mosque committee had approached the HC on Tuesday (July 25), challenging the district court’s order last week directing the ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque to unearth “scientific facts”. The order was given on the plea of Hindu plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, demanding a scientific survey of the mosque complex.

Acting promptly on the district court’s order, an ASI team of some 50 people, including the five women plaintiffs, lawyers, and archaeological experts among others, launched the survey on Monday morning (July 24). But this was halted by the Supreme Court, whose order is an outcome of the hearing of a contempt petition filed by the mosque management committee challenging the district court’s order.