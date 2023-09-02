Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Seeks Extension of 8 Weeks to Complete Scientific Survey; Hearing Likely on Sept 8

The Archaeological Survey of India may get more time to complete the ongoing survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi as it moved an application before a court seeking an additional eight weeks to complete it, on Saturday. The hearing on the matter is likely to take place on September 8.

On July 22, a court had ordered ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the 17th century Gyanvapi mosque to find if it was built over another religious structure. It was given four weeks for the survey, which was supposed to be over on September 2 (Saturday). But, an extension has been sought.

“It is no ordinary survey. It’s a crucial survey, which needs to be carried out with utmost sincerity and in a careful manner. It’s the same reason why the ASI has sought eight weeks’ time to complete the survey,” said Madan Mohan, a senior lawyer representing the Hindu side in the case.

The ASI had launched the survey in the first week of August, with a team of around 61 archaeologists who undertook measurement, photography and videography of the structure. On July 24, the scientific survey was put on hold by the Supreme Court to give a breather to the mosque committee. Besides, the top court also said the district court’s order will not be enforced till 5 pm on July 26.

The SC order was an outcome of the hearing of a petition filed by the mosque management committee challenging the district court’s order to conduct an ASI survey of the mosque complex. The Allahabad High Court, however, quashed the petition and upheld the district court’s and the survey was resumed on August 4.