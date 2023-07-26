Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Stays ASI Survey at Complex Till Tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the ongoing survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi mosque till tomorrow.

A high court bench headed by the Chief Justice will hear the matter on Wednesday.

The ASI filed an affidavit before the High Court.

The High Court also instructed the ASI not to cause any damage to the structure. A team from IIT Kanpur will be called for a radar and GPR survey.

An ASI officer: “We started survey work on Monday morning (July 24) at 9 a.m.”

The Chief Justice said, “How much work have you done?"

The ASI officer said, “We have just started. We don’t know the exact site."

The Chief Justice said, “5% work has been done, assuming. Your team is there. How much more time will you take?"

The ASI officer said, “We can try by 31st July."

The Chief Justice said, “Not try. Do it by the 31st without causing any damage to the structure."

The Varanasi district court on Friday ordered the ASI to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations, if necessary.

The apex court’s Monday order to pause the survey came while the ASI team was inside the mosque complex.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management committee to appeal against the lower court’s order.

The counsel for the committee, senior advocate SFA Naqvi, prayed for early hearing of the case before Chief Justice Diwaker stating that there is an urgency as the apex court’s Monday order will expire on Wednesday.