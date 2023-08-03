Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslims Side Moves SC Challenging Allahabad HC's Order to Allow ASI Survey

The Muslim side on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order directing ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

Advocate Nizam Pasha for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee

mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

“The HC has passed an order, we’ve filed an SLP challenging that order,” said Pasha.

The High Court pronounced its order on a plea by the mosque committee, challenging the Varanasi district court’s direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi masjid was built on a temple.

Hours after the court order, Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in Gyanvapi case, filed a Caveat before Supreme Court, seeking that no order is passed in the matter before hearing the Hindu side.

While delivering the judgment, the High Court emphasizes that a “scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice".

According to Vishnu Shankar Jain, the survey will be conducted in compliance with an affidavit filed by ASI, and it will take effect immediately. The court has not imposed any specific time limit for the survey, and legally, the survey can be conducted at any point in time. It is expected that the survey will likely commence from today.