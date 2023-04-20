Gyanvapi Mosque Row Hots Up Again as Muslim Side Seeks 'Wuzukhana' for Namazis, Hindu Side Protests

The controversy over the Gyanvapi Mosque refuses to die down. This time, the structure is in the news again over the Supreme Court’s directive to the Varanasi administration to find a “congenial arrangement” for wuzu (ablution) during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan near a section in the mosque complex where a ‘Shivling-like structure’ was said to have been found during a survey last year.

The SC directive came after the lawyers of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the Muslim side in the case and the body that manages the mosque, approached the top court to arrange for an ablution pond for the ‘Namazis’ during Ramzan prayers. The Hindu plaintiffs, however, registered a strong protest against the construction of the ‘wazukhana’ near the structure, calling it non-Sanatani and disrespectful towards the Shivling-like structure found on the premises.

“We strongly opposed the establishment of ‘wuzu khana’ or toilet on the premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque. We have approached the DM and requested him to not make any such arrangements as it will be disrespectful to the Shivling found in the mosque,” said Madan Mohan, a lawyer representing the Hindu plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi mosque case.

On Wednesday, district magistrate of Varanasi S Rajalingam held a meeting with both the Hindu plaintiffs accompanied by their advocates in view of the Supreme Court’s directive to convene a meeting with the Gyanvapi mosque management committee members and other stakeholders.

“As per the apex court’s directives, we held a meeting with office-bearers of the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee (on Tuesday) and other stakeholders on Wednesday. We heard them. A report is in progress, we will soon submit our report before the Supreme Court,” said Rajalingam.

In the meeting, Hindu plaintiffs and their advocates were present. “We told DM that we are strongly against setting up any sort of arrangements for wuzu, be it permanent or temporary, as this will be a disrespect to the Shivling,” said Sohan Lal Arya, a pairokar who attended the meeting.

In addition, the Hindu plaintiffs also handed over the memorandum to DM Varanasi, opposing the demand of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to make temporary arrangements for the ablution of the ‘namazis’.

Meanwhile, Mufti-E-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani and joint secretary of the committee SM Yasin said the administration accepted their demand for a temporary toilet and wuzu during Ramzan prayers. “The district magistrate accepted our demand and assured us that the temporary arrangements for wuzu will be ready in the next few hours,” said SM Yasin, adding that a water tank would be set up in the mosque complex as part of temporary arrangements.

The wuzukhana part of the Gyanvapi premises was sealed on orders of the Varanasi civil court in May last year after Hindu petitioners claimed that they found a Shivling during a survey of the premises. The Muslim side, however, called the structure a ritual ablution fountain. The survey was ordered by a local court on the plea of five Hindu women who want daily worshipping rights in the complex.

What is Wazukhana?

In Islam, there’s a rule that prayers and namaz can be offered only after performing wuzu — a ritualistic ablution in which one cleans oneself properly before worship. The devotee is expected to clean his/her hands, feet, mouth, arms etc, before they offer their prayers.

For this purpose, a wazukhana is present in mosques.

According to India Today, wazukhana was constructed in historical mosques as there were no proper water pipelines in those days.

An India Today report surveyed other historical mosques across the country and found the presence of wazukhanas at these religious sites. For instance, the Jamia Mosque in Srinagar has a pond with a fountain in the middle which is used for ablution purpose. Similarly, the Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk has a wazukhana in its front yard.

Similar practices in other religions

The exercise of cleaning oneself before performing prayers is not restricted only to Islam. Even Hindus, Sikhs and Zoroastrians believe in cleaning their hands, feet and head before offering their prayers.

In gurdwaras, devotees are expected to wash one’s feet and cover their head before entering the premises. Moreover, the Golden Temple in Amritsar also has a water tank, called the Amrit Sarovar, where devotees take a dip.

Hindu devotees are also required to follow certain norms to pay obeisance at a Hindu shrine. All Hindu temples have a place where one is required to remove his or her shoes and has to clean his hands before he or she enters the temple.

