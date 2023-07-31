Gyanvapi Row: Muslim Side Must Propose That There's Been a Historic Mistake, Says Yogi Adityanath

There should be a proposal from the Muslim side that there’s been a historic mistake that needs a solution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said in his first comments on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute.

In statements made reportedly on a podcast with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Adityanath said: “We haven’t kept it there… the jyotirling is there. Idols are there. I think there should be a proposal from the Muslim side that there has been a historic mistake and we want a solution to this mistake.”

“If we call it a mosque, then there will be controversy. People must think… what is a trishul doing there,” he added.

Objecting to the UP Chief Minister’s statement, AIMIM leader Waris Patha told News18: “We can’t go back to the 90s. We have to follow the Places of Worship Act. Such statements should not be made while the case is in court. The matter is sub-judice.”

The case is ongoing in the Allahabad High Court, which has reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple. The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The court also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till August 3. The High Court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

Appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh, Advocate General Ajai Mishra said the state government is there to maintain law and order, and that it has no concern with the survey.

The counsel for the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, submitted that the district court had ordered for the ASI survey to come to a “logical conclusion regarding existence of deities and nature and age of the structure". He also presented in the court some photographs of the western side of the mosque purportedly showing the existence of Hindu idols.

Here’s a look at the timeline of the Gyanvapi dispute so far: