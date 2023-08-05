Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI Resumes Survey on Second Day, Exercise to Complete by 5 PM | Updates

A 41-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century structure was built over a temple.

Lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi, who accompanied the ASI survey team during the day-long exercise a day before, said on Saturday said “we want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible".

Latest Updates on Gyanvapi Masjid Survey

“The survey starts at 9 am today. It is the second day of the survey…We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible. We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon. The survey will clarify everything," Tripathi said.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, “The survey starts at 9 am today…It is the second day of the survey…We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it… pic.twitter.com/BFUm0CawwS— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023