Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI Resumes Survey on Second Day, Exercise to Complete by 5 PM | Updates

A 41-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century structure was built over a temple.
Lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi, who accompanied the ASI survey team during the day-long exercise a day before, said on Saturday said “we want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible".
Latest Updates on Gyanvapi Masjid Survey
- “The survey starts at 9 am today. It is the second day of the survey…We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible. We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon. The survey will clarify everything," Tripathi said.
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, “The survey starts at 9 am today…It is the second day of the survey…We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it… pic.twitter.com/BFUm0CawwS— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
- Government counsel Rajesh Mishra, who also accompanied the ASI team during the exercise the previous day said on Saturday that the survey will conclude at 5 pm.
- The Supreme Court on Friday gave the go-ahead and allowed the ASI to conduct its survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque site and refused to interfere with the previous order passed by the Varanasi District Court.
- The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI to refrain from carrying out any invasive act during the exercise.
- The Supreme Court’s judgement on Friday came hours after an ASI team had already resumed the survey ordered by the Varanasi district court on July 21.
- Additionally, on Friday, the Varanasi court also granted the ASI one more month to complete the survey, extending the original deadline from Friday to September 4.
- The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee had filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.