Allahabad HC Order On Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Today: A Look At The Timeline

The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Thursday against a Varanasi district court directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built on a temple.

Two pleas were filed in the Varanasi district court and the Allahabad High Court seeking protection of “Hindu signs and symbols" in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case, filed the plea in the Varanasi district court on Wednesday, accusing the Muslim side of destroying Hindu symbols and demanding protection of the complex.

A Look At The Chronology of Events

July 27 | Allahabad HC Reserves Till Aug 3 Verdict on ASI Survey

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order till August 3, which directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine whether the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple. Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker presided over the hearing and also extended the stay on the ASI survey until August 3. The plea was filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the organization managing the mosque.

Advocate General Ajai Mishra, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh, clarified that the state government’s role is solely to maintain law and order and that it does not have any involvement in the survey process.

On behalf of the Hindu side, counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that the district court had called for an ASI survey to arrive at a fair conclusion. He also presented photographs in court, depicting Hindu idols and their worship on the western side of the mosque.

July 24 | SC Halts ASI’s Survey at Premises Till July 26

The Supreme Court provided relief to the Gyanvapi committee by temporarily suspending the “detailed scientific survey" conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) until 5 pm on July 26.

The survey aimed to determine whether the mosque located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple. The court granted this halt to allow time for an appeal to be filed against the survey order.

In response to an urgent plea from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) of the Gyanvapi mosque, the top court directed the Allahabad High Court to hear the appeal before the “status quo" order expires on Wednesday evening.

The apex court’s decision came while a 30-member ASI team was already conducting the survey inside the mosque complex.

July 21 | Varanasi Court Orders ASI to Survey Gyanvapi Mosque

A court here on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a “detailed scientific survey” -– including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

The mosque’s ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey -– following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

District judge A K Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

“The Director of ASI is also directed to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey, excavation, dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure to find out as to whether same has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of Hindu temple,” the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)