H3N2 Influenza: India Sees 2 Deaths in Karnataka & Haryana Due to Virus, Say Sources

India registered two deaths due to H3N2 influenza, official government sources told News18. They stated that Karnataka recorded one death and Haryana the second.

The country so far has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza, and eight cases of H1N1. Sources said that India currently has detected these two types of influenza virus circulating in the population.

The death in Karnataka comes days after its health minister K Sudhakar said there is no need to panic regarding influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection in the state.

He had also said that guidelines will be released soon for people to take precautions, and an order will be issued instructing the health staff of all the hospitals to wear face masks compulsorily.

On Monday, Sudhakar had said that 26 persons tested positive for the H3N2 variant in the state, and among these two cases are reported from Bengaluru.

He added that children below the age of 15 years face more danger from the H3N2 variant and that the variant also infects persons above the age of 60 years.

The country has seen an unexpected increase in Covid and H3N2 cases, which has experts concerned. Despite the fact that reported cases remain quite low, India has seen a 63% increase in cases over the last week.

Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, and Director of Medical Education, told ANI that the H3N2 virus mutates every year during this time and spreads through droplets. Read more on this here

According to the US Centre of Disease Control (CDC), H3N2 infection symptoms are comparable to seasonal flu viruses and can include fever, respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly additional symptoms such as body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

(details to follow)

