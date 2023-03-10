H3N2 Influenza Scare: Expert Says Virus Changing Pattern; Check Symptoms, Precautions & Treatment

The H3N2 influenza virus has been causing concern in India, especially after two deaths related to the virus were reported in Karnataka and Haryana. People are now worrying if they need to make Covid-like preparations to tackle the virus, or is it just a normal flu virus.

According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, department of paediatric emergency and critical care, Sir Gangaram hospital, the virus has seen an “unexpected" and “remarkable" change in the past six months. This could be concerning according to him as influenza is the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation.

“Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Normally, we expect influenza as the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections," an ANI report quoted him as saying.

He said that the type B influenza has led to more severe pulmonary infections in the form of ARDS over the past five months. ARDS is a form of severe pneumonia requiring ventilation.

Are H3N2 Influenza Virus & Adenovirus Linked?

Dr Dhiren Gupta said that another virus which is leading to serious disease is adenovirus. “Over the past 2 months, there is a significant rise in adenovirus leading to intensive care unit admission. “About 11 patients required PICU over two months of January and February 2023. This was a higher number as only 17 cases were seen in the last 1 year (Jan till December 2022)," he pointed out.

Further explaining adenovirus, Dr Gupta said that DNA virus mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, and eyes and spreads like Covid.

Symptoms & Precautions Related to H3N2 Virus

The country has seen an unexpected increase in Covid and H3N2 cases, which has experts concerned. Despite the fact that reported cases remain quite low, India has seen a 63% increase in cases over the last week.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), H3N2 infection symptoms are comparable to seasonal flu viruses and can include fever, respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly additional symptoms such as body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

The report stated that Dr Gupta advised people to maintain their immunity and wear masks in crowded places. Besides keeping themselves hydrated, they must avoid the use of cold water, ice-cream, cold drinks or oily food, he added.

Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, and Director of Medical Education, told ANI that the H3N2 virus mutates every year during this time and spreads through droplets.

Are there any treatments for H3N2 Virus?

In case of suspected and confirmed cases of the H3N2 influenza virus, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible, a World Health Organization (WHO) report suggests. Besides, taking proper rest, drinking lots of fluids and using over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever, are recommended to treat the virus.

A doctor may also recommend antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir in severe cases, an NDTV report said.

