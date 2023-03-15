H3N2, Swine Flu & Covid Cases See Spike, Delhi Hospitals Gear Up With Isolation Wards & Doctors

India is reeling under concerns of viral infection as the H3N2 influenza virus, swine flu (H1N1), and Covid-19 cases, are all seeing a spike in the country. In the national capital, cases of viral influenza are seeing a sudden surge, that triggers symptoms like fever, cold, and body aches, and in certain cases, leaves behind persistent cough making patients extremely weak.

To contain the spread of the H3N2 virus, hospitals in Delhi are gearing up with setting up of isolation wards, assembling a team of doctors and stocking up on medicines. Delhi government’s LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients.

Covid, Swine Flu & H3N2 Cases Spike Across Country

Real-time surveillance by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) shows that 955 cases of H1N1, also referred to as swine flu, have been reported by states till February 28. Besides, a majority of H1N1 cases are reported from Tamil Nadu (545), Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (170), Kerala (42) and Punjab (28), a Times of India report quoted the health ministry report as saying.

Maharashtra’s Thane district recorded 7 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 7,47,594, a health official said on Wednesday, a PTI report said. In Delhi, there has been a nearly 150 per cent rise in patients coming to OPDs with symptoms similar to that of the H3N2 influenza virus.

‘Children Transmitting Virus to the Elderly’

Dr Viny Kantroo, Consultant, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Consultant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the outbreak could have been triggered due to seasonal change, mutation of virus and the economy being fully open.

“Children are going to school and they are transmitting it to the elderly. A lot of cross-country travel is happening. In the last two years, Covid was the dominant virus and there were restrictions but with relaxation of norms and return of normalcy, these outbreaks are being observed," she opined.

Delhi’s LNJP Hospital Gearing up to Contain H3N2 cases

Delhi government’s LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for patients reporting symptoms of H3N2 virus. In accordance with the ICMR guidelines, we have done so and also stocked up medicines. A 15-doctor team has been constituted to monitor the patients, said a senior doctor. Dr Rajiva Gupta, Senior Consultant - Internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram and Delhi, said the ILI (Influenza like illness) cases have seen a spike in the last few days.

He said there is a one-and-a-half times rise in patients admitted to OPDs in March, as compared to last month. The symptoms are fever, discomfort, cold, body aches. In some cases, patients also experience abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, and even fullness in ears.

Explaining about the current strain, Dr Vikas Deswal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram said the influenza virus is the most prevalent virus that affects our respiratory system, and is present in three different types: A, B, and C.

